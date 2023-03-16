Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.90–$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.53 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 1,348,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,842. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
