China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.