ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of IMOS opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.93.
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
