ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of IMOS opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

