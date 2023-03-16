Chrystal Menard Sells 15,468 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $43,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CERS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
