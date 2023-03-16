Chrystal Menard Sells 15,468 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $43,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CERS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Get Cerus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

About Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cerus by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.