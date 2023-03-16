Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $25,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.88. 219,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

