CIBC Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.25

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,783. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$8.82. The firm has a market cap of C$575.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
