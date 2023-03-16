Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.