Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CIFR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 1,745,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

