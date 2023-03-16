Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 7.1 %
CIFR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 1,745,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
