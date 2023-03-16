Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as low as C$3.58. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 4,116 shares.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.02.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.