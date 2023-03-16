Citigroup Boosts Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $7.50

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.31.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
