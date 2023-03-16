Citigroup Boosts Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $7.50

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

