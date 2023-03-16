Citigroup Cuts Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $6.50

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $761.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.99. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

