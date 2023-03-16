Citigroup Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $9.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 308,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,542. The stock has a market cap of $874.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.27. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

