Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $17,550.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Nathan E. Weaks purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $92,716.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CIVB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 38,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The company has a market cap of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.
Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.