Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $17,550.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Nathan E. Weaks purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $92,716.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 38,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The company has a market cap of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also

