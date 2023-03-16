Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 33,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

