Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities cut their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 81,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $694.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.