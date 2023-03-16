ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

