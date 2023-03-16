Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $188,500,000.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

