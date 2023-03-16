Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $188,500,000.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE CWAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
