CLSA Downgrades Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

