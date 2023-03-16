CLSA Downgrades Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.
About Haidilao International
