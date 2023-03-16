CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 527,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,950. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,314 shares of company stock valued at $200,256. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

