Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $509.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.33 and a 200-day moving average of $486.16. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

