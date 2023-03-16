Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s current price.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,146. The company has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.
