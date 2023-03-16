Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s current price.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,146. The company has a market cap of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

