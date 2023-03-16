Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

CODAF stock remained flat at C$3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.44. Codan has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.66.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

