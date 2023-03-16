Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Up 7.7%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 263,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 608,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Several research analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $557.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
