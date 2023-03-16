Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Up 7.7%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 263,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 608,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $557.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

