Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

