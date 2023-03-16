Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887,893. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,526 shares of company stock worth $2,953,057 and sold 338,857 shares worth $14,445,827. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

