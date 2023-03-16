Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 8,723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.7 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $63.18 during trading on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

