Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 8,723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.7 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $63.18 during trading on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
