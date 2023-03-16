Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,845. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,927,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,537,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

