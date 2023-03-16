Comparing Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Life Sciences and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.47%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio $374,000.00 326.77 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -4.48

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio -7,299.20% -40.53% -31.40%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Advanced Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc. Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

