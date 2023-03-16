Comparing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Dada Nexus $9.37 billion 0.19 -$298.39 million ($1.26) -5.55

Analyst Ratings

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MicroCloud Hologram and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.20%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80% Dada Nexus -24.51% -22.09% -17.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats Dada Nexus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

