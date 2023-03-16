Compound Price Tops $42.79 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.79 or 0.00175401 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $310.97 million and approximately $38.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.84430566 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $42,456,203.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

