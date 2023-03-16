Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Trading Up 2.3 %

CGEN stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

