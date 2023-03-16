Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Wendi B. Carpenter Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Wendi B. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
