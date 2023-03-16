Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 322,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 128,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,203. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.