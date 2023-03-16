Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $19.18 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

