Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $64.01 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $64,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 82,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

