Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 196,525 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,525 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $29,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.