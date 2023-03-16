Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 529,638 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,638 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 27.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,771,000.

NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

