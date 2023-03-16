Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 3,269,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,170,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

