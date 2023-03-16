Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

