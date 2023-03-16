Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.
Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
