Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

