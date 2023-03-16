Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.62. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,229,085 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.