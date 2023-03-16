Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 955889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 232,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.