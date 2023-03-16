Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 8.9 %

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 333,744 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

