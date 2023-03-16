Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $13,436,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.98. The stock had a trading volume of 975,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,066. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.58.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.