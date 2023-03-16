Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EFG traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,465 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

