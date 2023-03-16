Coston McIsaac & Partners Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.01. 3,730,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

