CountPlus Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CUP)

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
CountPlus Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.
Insider Transactions at CountPlus
In other CountPlus news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 147,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04). Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
CountPlus Company Profile
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
See Also
