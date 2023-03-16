Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,594,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 35,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98,649.7 days.

Shares of CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

