Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Down 4.6%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.09. 2,068,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,448,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

