CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.80. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

